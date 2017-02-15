Quantcast

Texas Roadhouse Preparing for Grand Opening

Posted: Updated: Feb 15, 2017 05:23 PM
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Texas Roadhouse is in a trial run this week in preparation for their grand opening.

Rescue and fire crews from central Virginia will be among the first people to sample what the roadhouse has to offer.

"One-hundred-eighty employees that we are training throughout the week, so with all the training that they have, it’s very good for us to give all that food to the community," said Brad Kosley, a dish preparation trainer.

It’s all in the name of giving back to the community it's going to serve.

"Charlottesville is an awesome community and just us being involved with first responders is important.  I think overall it's the right thing to do running a business, is to be involved in those guys. Ya know, they put their lives on the line everyday for us and it's just a way for us to give back," said Mike Ray, a managing partner.

Ray says Texas Roadhouse will continue to give back to charities and have donation events in the future.    

Texas Roadhouse is located in the Albemarle Square Shopping Center at the corner of Rio Rd. and Route 29.

