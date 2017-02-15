Quantcast

Charlottesville Continues Negotiations with Landmark Hotel Developer

Posted: Updated:
The Landmark Hotel site in Charlottesville (FILE) The Landmark Hotel site in Charlottesville (FILE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville is in negotiations with the developer of a long-delayed project on the Downtown Mall.

City Council is expected to receive a report from the Charlottesville Economic Development Office on Monday, February 20.

The report will offer a potential agreement between the city and Dewberry Capital over the stalled Landmark Hotel.

Per the outlined agreement, Charlottesville would offer to provide a performance grant to the developer, saving Dewberry between $150,000 and $300,000 each year for over a decade. Additionally, the city will lease 75 parking spaces in the Water Street garage to the hotel for five years.

In return, the developer would move forward with work on the structure and pay all the required city taxes.

Both sides are aiming to have the Landmark Hotel completed sometime in 2018, nearly 10 years after construction initially stopped.

The hotel is expected to generate between $800,000 and $950,000 in annual city tax revenue.

A city spokesperson says the Charlottesville City Council would need to formally vote on an agreement at a later meeting.

  • Charlottesville Continues Negotiations with Landmark Hotel DeveloperMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.