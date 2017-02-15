Region Ten Ordered to Make Policy Changes After Complaint

A provider of mental health services in central Virginia must make changes to its policies in response to a complaint from a Charlottesville woman.

The Local Human Rights Committee found five violations against the Region Ten Community Services Board for how it handled Myra Anderson’s case.

Anderson presented her case to the committee in January. She alleges Region Ten terminated her mental health services in 2010 after she filed a complaint.

Anderson says she was not a part of that discharge plan and was not involved in creating a behavioral agreement that she was asked to sign.

The Local Human Rights Committee found Region Ten violated Anderson's rights of dignity, participation in decision making and consent, and services.

“This is the last thing I wanted to have to do, file any kind of complaint whatsoever, but I felt compelled to because this whole situation of human rights goes back six years,” Anderson said. “So, I feel like for the last six years there has been a violation and then a perpetual cycle of more violations.”

The committee recommends Region Ten ensure no retaliation against clients who file complaints. Region Ten is also expected to enforce several policies when it comes to service agreements and behavioral contracts.

Region Ten says it is studying the committee's findings right now, so it's too early to respond.