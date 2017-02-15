Albemarle County Real Estate Company Receives Award

A real estate company in Albemarle County is the recipient of an award for Honor for Excellence in Corporate Citizenship.

Roy Wheeler Realty received the Hovey S. Dabney Award from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Wednesday. The company was honored at the Chamber's membership luncheon at the Holiday Inn in Charlottesville.

The award is given to businesses that are assets in the community.

“Each individual associate in our company has their own passions and has their own desire to give into different places and so we try to do whatever we can to support them, whether its Little League or whatever it might be to help them be able to give back and make a positive difference in their community,” said Michael Guthrie, CEO and broker at Roy Wheeler Realty.

Roy Wheeler is the oldest real estate company in the central Virginia area, having been around since 1927.