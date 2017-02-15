Employers Invited to Recruit at PVCC’s 33rd Annual Job Fair

Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:



(Charlottesville, Va.) - There is still time for local employers to participate in Piedmont Virginia Community College’s 33rd Annual Job Fair scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on PVCC’s Main Campus in Charlottesville.



Participating employers can recruit for full-time, part-time, temporary and internship positions.



The fair is open to PVCC students, alumni, and community members free of charge.



The registration fee for employers is $190 and $115 for nonprofit organizations. Registration ends Monday, March 13. The registration fee includes one six-foot table and two chairs; a listing on the PVCC Career Services’ Web page, event posters and employer profile booklet; free Wi-Fi and breakfast and lunch for two company representatives.



Corporate and media sponsorship options are also available. To register for PVCC’s 33rd Annual Job Fair, log on to www.pvcc.edu/jobfair or contact André Luck, career services manager, at 434.961.5231 or aluck@pvcc.edu.