Staunton City School Board Beginning Superintendent Search

Press Release from Staunton City Schools:

(STAUNTON, VA) – At its meeting on Monday, February 13, 2017, the Staunton City School Board voted to engage BWP & Associates, a national search firm, to manage the search for the next superintendent of the school division.Dr. Kevin Castner and Dr. E. Wayne Harris of BWP worked with the board in 2012 and identified Dr. Linda Reviea as one of the leading applicants.

Dr. Reviea was the successful candidate appointed by the school board, and has been an excellent match for Staunton City Schools. At the school board’s meeting on January 9, 2017, Dr. Reviea announced her retirement, effective at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.

“The hiring of a superintendent is often considered the single most important task of any school board,” said Ronald Ramsey, School Board Chair. “Our Board was impressed with the professionalism and quality of the efforts of BWP & Associates in the 2012 search, and we are pleased to be able to again work with Dr. Castner and Dr. Harris in seeking the right superintendent for our school division.”

As a part of the process, BWP & Associates will conduct a number of meetings with stakeholders from the schools and the Staunton community to develop a leadership profile which will help to guide them in the search for high-quality candidates. Input is also encouraged via the online survey, which will be available on the division website beginning Monday, February 20. The search process is currently underway.

Information regarding the superintendent search process will be updated and available on the division website as it becomes available, and also on the BWP & Associates website at www.bwpassociates.com. The Board anticipates completing the search in late May, with the new superintendent officially assuming duties on July 1, 2017.