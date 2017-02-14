CVille Planning Commission Updated on Hydraulic, Rt. 29 Intersection

Plans are moving forward for changes coming to the Hydraulic Road and Route 29 intersection.

The Charlottesville Planning Commission got an update on the project at its meeting Tuesday night.

There are still a number of options on the table. Project organizers cautioned the board not to assume the intersection will be a grade-separated intersection like Rio Road.

If you want to provide input, the project’s advisory team will have open meetings over the next few months like the Route 29 Solutions Project.