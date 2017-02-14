Pastor of First Baptist Church Moving to New Jersey

The pastor of the oldest African-American church in Charlottesville is preparing to move out of state.

Every Sunday morning for the last six years, Reverend Hodari Hamilton’s voice has echoed from the pulpit at the First Baptist Church in Charlottesville.

“We've had a lot of great opportunities to baptize, dedicate babies, and really encourage families,” Hamilton said.

He said it was a tough decision to leave when he was offered a great opportunity at a church in New Jersey, but he has faith the church community will continue to thrive even in his absence.

Hamilton has been instrumental in leading conversations about race in the city, extending well beyond church walls.

“If you love God, you have to love others. You have to love others, you can't be silent about politics, about educational system, about the criminal justice business. You know we have to speak up about those things. That's being a person of faith,” Hamilton said.

That mission is central to Hamilton’s vision for First Baptist Church, especially when talk leads to action.

“Where there's a city hall meeting, anything where there's a social justice issue, we tend to show up in great numbers and fill the place,” Hamilton explained.

While Hamilton and his family are moving to New Jersey for a new job leading a new church, he expects the church members to carry on that activist spirit.

“I do know Sunday I plan to talk about ‘Eyes have not seen, ears have not heard, nor has it entered into the hearts of man the things that God has prepared for you,’ so, great things are in store for the First Baptist Church, for this community. I know that He is going to do great things here,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton will preach his last sermon on Sunday, February 26.

He plans to stay in Charlottesville for the next few weeks before moving, to ease the transition for his family and his church.