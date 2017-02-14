Quantcast

Tuesday's Conference Tournament Basketball Scores

MCHS senior Isiah Smith MCHS senior Isiah Smith

BOYS BASKETBALL
Conference 23 Tournament semifinals
Charlottesville 91, Amherst 67                             Jaylen Hudson 19 points

Conference 35 Tournament finals
Madison County 43, George Mason 39

Conference 28 Tournament semifinals
William Monroe 55, Riverside 47

1A East Tournament semifinals
Riverheads 59, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 41

Blue Ridge 59, Millwood School 49
Covenant School 57, Randolph-Macon 44
STAB 78, Fork Union 54
Va. Episcopal 68, Miller School 42
Woodberry Forest 72, Trinity Episcopal 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Conference 23 Tournament semifinals
Charlottesville 69, Amherst 41                            Destinee McDonald 29 points 

Conference 28 Tournament semifinals
William Monroe 37, Brentsville 43

Conference 19 Tournament semifinals
Louisa County 63, Courtland 41

Consolation Conference 36 Tournament
Stuarts Draft 55, R.E. Lee-Staunton 48

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

