Madison County's Tim Taylor Hoping to Coach & Recruit Wahoo Women to Success

Madison County native Tim Taylor is in his third stint this year as an assistant coach for the UVa women's basketball program.

Taylor was a top recruiter for years under Debbie Ryan helping lead the 'Hoos to five NCAA Tournament appearances.

Taylor gave up a good job serving as the principal at William Wetsel Middle School in Madison County to come back to Virginia and try to help the women's basketball program get over the hump.

Taylor says coaching is what he loves. He's hoping to help get the 'Hoos into the NCAA tournament for the first time in seven years and make the program a tournament team for years to come.

UVa head coach Joanne Boyle is in her sixth season as head coach and says about Taylor, "He's been in this game for a long time and he just has a wealth of knowledge and he just lives and breathes it. He's always diagramming, sketching things, trying things out, bouncing things off."

Taylor says, "Being able to give a different voice, different views, different things. That's been the big thing that I think I've been able to help with Joanne and also player development.

It's not an easy job. This year's team has talent but it is young with the four freshmen accounting for 41 percent of the team's scoring. One of Taylor's projects is to help develop Virginia's 6-foot-9 first-year Felicia Aiyeotan.

Taylor says, "The possibilities are limitless with this child. She is an avid learner. She wants to learn, she takes it in, soaks up everything you tell her. She's only been playing four years and she runs well, she jumps well. There's just little things that she doesn't know, the nuances of the game, once she gets it I think she has a chance to dominate this game in a couple years."

Despite being away from the game for a few years, coach Taylor kept in contract with all the high school and AAU coaches and hasn't missed a beat on the recruiting trail.

Taylor says, "You know you got to take care of home. If you are going to win in the ACC, you got to take care of home. You can't allow these kids to get out of the state of Virginia. They have to be coming and playing at the University of Virginia and I think that's the first thing that we have to do is take care of home. Once we do that we can branch from New York down. Virginia fits well with the kids that are coming out of those areas."

NCAA rules forbid coaches talking about specific recruits but Taylor has a good relationship with Greene County's Samantha Brunelle who is the top recruit in the entire country for the class of 2019.

Taylor says, "The 2019 class in the state of Virginia, the 2020 class, the 2021 class, you're seeing a tremendous amount of talent that's going to be right in our backyard and I think that has to be our biggest focus, just in general , not one specific recruit, but there's a lot of talent that's coming through the state from New York down. I think it pin-points very well into what we're trying to accomplish here at Virginia and I think we've got a pretty good inroad to some of the top kids."

Virginia currently has a record of 16-9 including 5-7 in the ACC. The 'Hoos host #4 Florida State (23-2) Thursday at 7pm.