Greene County Board of Supervisors Discussing New Entertainment Venue

Greene County Board of Supervisors Discussing New Entertainment VenuePosted: Updated:
A new entertainment venue could be coming to Greene County.
On Tuesday Greene County supervisors are discussing building a market and pavilion in Stanardsville.
It would sit next to and behind the county administration building on Celt Road.
"It's going to be a space that's going to be an area for a farmers market, for vendors, it could be for fourth of July. It will have a pavilion where we can have music events, we can have the performing arts,” said Bill Martin of the Greene County Board of Supervisors.
Standardsville is the recipient of a community development block grant that will provide $370,000 for the construction. The board meeting is on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the county office building.
Greene County Board of Supervisors Discussing New Entertainment VenueMore>>
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.Full Story
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.