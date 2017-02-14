Greene County Board of Supervisors Discussing New Entertainment Venue

A new entertainment venue could be coming to Greene County.

On Tuesday Greene County supervisors are discussing building a market and pavilion in Stanardsville.

It would sit next to and behind the county administration building on Celt Road.

"It's going to be a space that's going to be an area for a farmers market, for vendors, it could be for fourth of July. It will have a pavilion where we can have music events, we can have the performing arts,” said Bill Martin of the Greene County Board of Supervisors.

Standardsville is the recipient of a community development block grant that will provide $370,000 for the construction. The board meeting is on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the county office building.