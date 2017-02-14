Undocumented Immigrants Reaching Out to Central Va., Valley Organizations

Undocumented immigrants and their families are bombarding organizations in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley that work to protect their rights. The fears follow raids across the country as part of President Donald Trump's border security executive order.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says agents are doing routine enforcement and have not conducted any mass arrests in Virginia. Advocates for undocumented immigrants say that's little relief.

Raids targeting hundreds of immigrants deemed public safety threats are sending shockwaves through immigrant communities in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

Evan Ajin works with Verona-based Libre by Nexus to provide legal services for people detained by immigration nationwide. It's a personal mission.

“Growing up, my father was known as an illegal alien,” Ajin said.

Ajin says undocumented immigrants have become prisoners in society since Trump signed an executive order to protect borders.

“People aren’t going out. They’re not leaving their house, so they're in custody in their home,” Ajin said.

Ajin says Libre helps release 30 to 50 people from immigration custody every day. He knows the need for assistance will only increase.

“It's not just ICE officers arresting people that are undocumented, you're talking about local law enforcement that now has that ability,” Ajin explained.

“We're not at a place where we can say, ‘Oh, don't worry it couldn't happen here because we know that it could,’” said Mary Bauer of the Charlottesville-based Legal Aid Justice Center. “It's very disruptive to a community. It's terrorizing to the community - the notion that even if you haven't committed any crime, you can't be safe in your own home.”

The nonprofit is increasing know your rights training and power of attorney planning for undocumented immigrants.

“ICE has said that they are picking up what they refer to as collateral people in these arrests, so if they go in with a warrant for one person, they may end up arresting a whole bunch of other folks who were not the people they were actually looking for,” Bauer said.

Ajin is urging people not to live in fear and to reach out for help in their communities.

“This rounding people up, housing people, arresting people as they're walking down the street in their homes, it's wrong. We have to recognize that,” said Ajin.

A spokeswoman for ICE in Virginia says, "Every day, as part of routine, targeted enforcement operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of our nation’s immigration laws. ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy. ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately.”

