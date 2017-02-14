Daniel Lynch Named Starter for Season Opener against Liberty

UVa baseball coach Brian O'Connor says sophomore left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch will be Virginia's starting pitcher for Friday's season opener against Liberty in Charleston, SC

O'Connor says right-handed pitcher, sophomore Evan Sperling will be Virginia's pitcher Saturday against the Citadel. Junior left-hander Adam Haseley will pitch Sunday against Kansas.

Lynch started nine games last year as a freshman and made 13 appearances to finish with an ERA of 5.49.

"Daniel Lynch is much improved," says head UVa baseball coach Brian O'Connor. "Certainly you can see the experience he got in our uniform last year as a first-year has been very valuable to him. He's a bit stronger, he's throwing the ball a little bit harder. All of his pitchers are a little bit sharper and that comes from experience, that comes from strength. His strength level is better so you combine those things and I think we have a better pitcher."

"There's really no better lesson than losing and getting your butt kicked a lot of times," says Lynch. "I tried to let it serve as a lesson and sort of use the knowledge. There's no better lesson than really getting out there and doing it in front of sold out crowds."