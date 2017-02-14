Republican-led House Subcommittee Defeats Redistricting Reform Bills

Redistricting reform bills are likely dead for the year. Tuesday a Republican-led house subcommittee defeated three measures approved by the GOP majority state Senate.

One measure would amend the constitution to ban the drawing of voting districts based on political parties or candidate, another would establish a redistricting commission, and the third would set up an interim redistricting body to respond to any districts deemed unlawful in court.

“These bills are coming out of the Senate every year. They're reasonable bills that do reasonable things and they're being blocked by a very small number of Republicans right now,” said 57th District Delegate David Toscano,(D).

“We actually had individual hearings on every bill. We took a recorded vote, raising our hands for everyone to see of where we are on each of those bills,” said 76th District Delegate S. Chris Jones,(R).

Toscano says he has not given up hope procedural maneuvers could be used to bring the bills to the full House of Delegates for a vote.