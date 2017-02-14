Greene Co. Arson Case Delayed Due to Technical Issue

A man charged with burning down a Greene County house with children inside will have to wait a few more days before learning if he is competent to stand trial.

Gerald Alvin Baugher of Stanardsville is charged with arson of an occupied dwelling and burglary. He had also been charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, but he was not indicted on those charges.

The defendant was in Greene County Circuit Court Tuesday, February 14, to find out the results of a psychological evaluation. The judge decided to delay the case for a few days after it was revealed that there was a technical issue with that paperwork.

The case is connected to a house fire along Celt Road around 10 a.m. Monday, August 1. Three siblings were inside the house when the eldest child smelled smoke. Their parents were not there at the time, but the children managed to safely escape before the home before it was fully engulfed in flames.

The eldest child later testified that she saw Baugher, who is her father’s cousin, walking away from the burning home.

Prosecutors say Baugher believed his cousin had stolen a handgun from him. The defendant’s cousin had told authorities that he and Baugher had gotten into a heated conversation weeks before the fire, and that Baugher told him, "You will pay."

Investigators say they found singed hair on Baugher’s arm and beard, as well.

The judge has scheduled Baugher's case to be heard in Orange County Circuit Court Friday, February 17. The venue change is due to the judge’s schedule.