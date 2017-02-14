Quantcast

Albemarle Co., Charlottesville Advance Plans to Create Transit Partnership

Posted: Updated:
Charlottesville and Albemarle County officials discussing a regional transit partnership Charlottesville and Albemarle County officials discussing a regional transit partnership
Albemarle County Supervisor Diantha McKeel Albemarle County Supervisor Diantha McKeel
Charlottesville City Councilor Kathy Galvin Charlottesville City Councilor Kathy Galvin
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville and Albemarle County are moving forward with plans to create a regional transit partnership.

Charlottesville City Council and the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved forming a regional transit partnership during a joint meeting Tuesday, February 14.

The partnership aims to bring together Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) buses with JAUNT, which runs its own bus routes across the region. It will include representatives from the city, county, JAUNT, and CAT.

Representatives are tasked with developing and overseeing plans for coordinating public transit efforts.

The city and county had worked toward forming a Regional Transit Authority in 2008, but those plans stalled.

“The conversation at that time was all about the money. This conversation today is about cooperation and how can we make transit service in this community better for our citizens,” said supervisor chair Diantha McKeel.

“We're seeing an urgency for a much more efficient system, and I don't think we have much time left to kind of keep plodding along making some agreements that may or may not work,” councilor Kathy Galvin said.

Supervisors and councilors want to make sure riders and major employers are involved in the regional transit partnership.

The partnership will also relaunch a study of forming a regional transit authority. A report from planners compares an authority to a marriage between the city and county with no option for a divorce.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.