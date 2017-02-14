Albemarle Co., Charlottesville Advance Plans to Create Transit Partnership

Charlottesville and Albemarle County are moving forward with plans to create a regional transit partnership.

Charlottesville City Council and the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved forming a regional transit partnership during a joint meeting Tuesday, February 14.

The partnership aims to bring together Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) buses with JAUNT, which runs its own bus routes across the region. It will include representatives from the city, county, JAUNT, and CAT.

Representatives are tasked with developing and overseeing plans for coordinating public transit efforts.

The city and county had worked toward forming a Regional Transit Authority in 2008, but those plans stalled.

“The conversation at that time was all about the money. This conversation today is about cooperation and how can we make transit service in this community better for our citizens,” said supervisor chair Diantha McKeel.

“We're seeing an urgency for a much more efficient system, and I don't think we have much time left to kind of keep plodding along making some agreements that may or may not work,” councilor Kathy Galvin said.

Supervisors and councilors want to make sure riders and major employers are involved in the regional transit partnership.

The partnership will also relaunch a study of forming a regional transit authority. A report from planners compares an authority to a marriage between the city and county with no option for a divorce.