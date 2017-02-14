Judge Changes Bond Restrictions for Man Charged with Murder

An Albemarle County judge is modifying bond restrictions for a former police officer who is accused of murder.

Eighty-four-year-old Donald T. Short walked out of Albemarle County Circuit Court Tuesday with some updated restrictions to his bond. He had been granted a $250,000 bond back in November 2016.

Short, a former officer with University of Virginia Police, is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Albemarle County police were called out to the 2400 block of Commonwealth Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday, November 9.

Eddie Short later told Judge Cheryl V. Higgins that he and his brother, Matthew, had gotten into a fight. He said their father, Donald, shot Matthew in the side and in the leg.

The 47-year-old man died at the UVA Medical Center on Friday, November 11.

Deputy Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Darby G. Lowe told the court during Tuesday's hearing that there are concerns over Short's mental health.

Judge Higgins says Short is permitted to drive, and can live in his home, but only with his wife. The judge also wants the defendant to continue counseling with check-ins every two weeks.

Donald T. Short spent more than 50 years serving in law enforcement. His next court date is scheduled for March 13.