Man Leading Charge for More Diverse School Board After Losing Election

Posted: Updated: Feb 13, 2017 11:56 PM
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A Staunton man is leading the charge to make Staunton's City School Board more diverse.

As runner up, Kenneth Venable, a black man, says someone of color should have been offered the spot.

The issue started in December when school board member Jody Grogan died leaving an open seat. Venable says he should have been appointed to fill that seat since he ran and lost in May.

Instead, after a public hearing to get input on who should fill the position, the school board chose Angela Whitesell.

Venable said in his public comment at the meeting Monday, that he feels its decision was motivated by his race.

The school board has dealt with issues of race in the last few months, including recent conversations about a controversial school assignment involving African-American students playing slaves in a classroom demonstration.

“There is no face or anyone that can relate with a non-white student population. They don't see anyone who looks like them,” Venable said.

“We worked to choose the person that we felt could best assume the position to head into the depth of work we have on the table right now,” Ron Ramsey, School Board Chairman, said.

Ramsey said the board chose Angela Whitesell to fill the vacant spot because she had 12 years previous experience on the board.

That experience may come in handy this year as the school board must choose a new superintendent. The board approved a contract Monday with a company that will help with that search effort.

