New Bank Opens with Cutting Edge Service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A new bank off 5th Street is anything but traditional. Bank of  the James, across from Wegmans is what it calls an "UnBranch.”

When you open the doors, you are greeted by a wide open setting with a few tablets and phones for a modern banking experience.

Customers can use self-service devices instead of going up to the counter. The branch manager hopes the setting will encourage a friendly environment.

"I hope that we can be the Wegmans of banking, we're going to up it, we're going to make it somewhere that you enjoy coming to," Phillip Gould said.

The location is already up and running. The grand opening event is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday.

