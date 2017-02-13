VDOT to Close Hollymead Intersection for Water Main Construction

VDOT to Close Hollymead Intersection for Water Main ConstructionPosted: Updated:
Update onTuesday 4:00 pm: A water main is being upgraded at the Route 29 intersections of North and South Hollymead Drives.
Work at both intersections will take place Wednesday through Thursday.
There will be overnight closures with detours. This work is part of the Route 29 Widening Project.
Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Overnight closures of the Route 29-Hollymead Drive intersections have been postponed for one day and are now scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday. During the closures work will be done to prepare for the installation of a new water main across the intersections.
South Hollymead Drive will be closed at the Route 29 intersection overnight Wednesday; North Hollymead Drive will be closed at Route 29 Thursdaynight. During the closures, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., detour signs will direct traffic to alternate routes. The intersections and the roads will be open to traffic between 6 .m. and 9 p.m.
The water main relocation is part of the Route 29 widening project under construction by Lane-Corman Joint Venture. The work, which is being coordinated with the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority and the Albemarle County Service Authority, will upgrade the distribution system by replacing an aging 12-inch water main with the new 24-inch main running along the east side of Route 29.
More information about the Route 29 Solutions projects can be found on the website: www.Route29Solutions.org. Information about upcoming lane closures and other traffic impacts, as well as news about the projects, is posted on website’s News and Traffic Alerts page.
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.