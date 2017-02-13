Rep. Tom Garrett Hosts Facebook Live Town Hall, Faces Backlash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Virginia's 5th District Rep. Tom Garrett held a virtual Town Hall on Facebook, but not every constituent felt that was enough.
Dozens of citizens have been pushing for Garrett to hold a town hall meeting with citizens to address their concerns.
The "Indivisible" groups in the 5th District say they're "appalled that Tom Garrett is trying to substitute sham Facebook events for face-to-face town halls with citizens."
In a statement, Garrett's spokesman Andrew Griffin noted that the district is about the size of New Jersey, and said,
Garrett's spokesman says the online event ended with 50,000 people reached and 12,000 views.
Full Statement from Andrew Griffin, Spokesman for Congressman Tom Garrett:
“We have plans for a diverse range of constituent forums throughout the year and will promote them as we solidify those plans. In the meantime, we opted to use the most inclusive and far reaching option possible to connect with as many voters as is practicable.
With just under three quarters of a million people spanning over 10,000 square miles ranging from the North Carolina border to the outskirts of Washington, there is no perfect system to reach every voter in a single setting. While we empathize for those with limited access to internet, we feel as if this option will serve the most people and represent the widest array of opinions in the process."
Full Statement from Indivisible Charlottesville:
Members of Indivisible Charlottesville will be marching to Rep. Tom Garrett's Charlottesville office to speak to his staff and personally deliver valentines to the Congressman, detailing the reasons they love the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or how Garrett has broken their hearts during his short time in Congress.
This event builds on the success of the previous two weeks, when hundreds of constituents from across the 5th District have assembled at Garrett’s office to demand that he answer their questions about the ACA and President Trump’s unconstitutional immigration order.
Constituents will also be requesting a face-to-face town hall with Garrett, who so far has refused to meet his constituents in person, choosing to instead hide behind Facebook "town halls" to avoid voters in his district.
Garrett has made plenty of heartbreaking decisions during his tenure in office:
• He has voted to repeal parts of the ACA, which would leave tens of thousands of Virginians without health insurance and destabilize the American economy.
• He has offered unwavering support of Donald Trump's radical anti-immigrant policies, which have destroyed families and threatened communities while compromising American security.
• He is leading the charge to spend billions of taxpayer dollars to erect a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which experts say would not deter immigration, but instead waste money and threaten the environment.
Indivisible Charlottesville is a group of more than 3,500 citizens of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District who are committed to defending a progressive and inclusive vision of America from the destructive and backward-looking agenda pushed by the Trump administration and endorsed by the Republican Congress. We are proud to be one of more than 4,500 such groups across the United States. For more information on Indivisible principles, visit indivisibleguide.com.