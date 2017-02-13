Rep. Tom Garrett Hosts Facebook Live Town Hall, Faces Backlash

Virginia's 5th District Rep. Tom Garrett held a virtual Town Hall on Facebook, but not every constituent felt that was enough.

Dozens of citizens have been pushing for Garrett to hold a town hall meeting with citizens to address their concerns.

The "Indivisible" groups in the 5th District say they're "appalled that Tom Garrett is trying to substitute sham Facebook events for face-to-face town halls with citizens."

In a statement, Garrett's spokesman Andrew Griffin noted that the district is about the size of New Jersey, and said,

We opted to use the most inclusive and far reaching option possible to connect with as many voters as is practicable.

Garrett's spokesman says the online event ended with 50,000 people reached and 12,000 views.

Full Statement from Andrew Griffin, Spokesman for Congressman Tom Garrett: “We have plans for a diverse range of constituent forums throughout the year and will promote them as we solidify those plans. In the meantime, we opted to use the most inclusive and far reaching option possible to connect with as many voters as is practicable. With just under three quarters of a million people spanning over 10,000 square miles ranging from the North Carolina border to the outskirts of Washington, there is no perfect system to reach every voter in a single setting. While we empathize for those with limited access to internet, we feel as if this option will serve the most people and represent the widest array of opinions in the process."