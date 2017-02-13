UVA Men's LAX Makes Big Jump in Polls; Sweeps ACC Weekly Honors

The UVa men's lacrosse team has jumped up seven spots this week in the USILA coaches poll, now ranked 7th in the country.

The 'Hoos make the big move thanks to their season-opening 16-15 upset win Saturday in Baltimore over then 6th ranked Loyola in new coach Lars Tiffany's debut.

On Monday, UVa's Dox Aitken was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week and UVa's Tanner Scales was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week.

Aitken led UVA with four goals in his collegiate debut. He became only the third Cavalier freshman since 1997 to score at least four goals in a season-opening game. He joins Joe Yevoli in 2002 (Drexel) and Jay Jalbert in 1997 (Syracuse).

Scales was tasked with guarding preseason first-team All-American attackman Pat Spencer, a front-runner for the Tewaaraton Trophy. Held Spencer to no goals and two assists, which came in the middle of the fourth quarter when both teams combined for 13 goals.



Virginia returns to action Saturday hosting Drexel at 1pm for Virginia's home opener.