Family of Elder Who Got Trapped in Bed Demands Independent Living Reform

The family of a woman who became trapped in her apartment at an Albemarle County senior community is demanding reform for the independent living industry.

Commonwealth Senior Living admits its system failed the 74-year-old. The family of Diane Franklin settled in arbitration for $900,000.

In a letter, the arbiter describes Franklin's case as a "horrific experience" that caused "immeasurable" injuries, pain, and humiliation.

The vision of finding my mother has stayed with me and it won't go away,” Jacqueline Carney said.

Carney cannot escape the discovery of her mother, trapped in her soiled apartment bed at Commonwealth Senior Living.

“She said, ‘I first prayed that someone would find me, then I prayed it wouldn't be my daughter finding me, because I didn't want anyone in my family to ever see me this way,’” Carney said.

That was Dec. 13, 2015, four days after Franklin had broken her collarbone. Multiple Sclerosis prevented her from getting up to call for help.

“I would have believed she was dead … she looked horrible … not something you expect to find,” Carney said.

It's also not what Franklin's family expected from this independent living community. Commonwealth's policy promised staff members would check in daily if residents failed to call in on their own each morning.

“It gave her peace of mind that someone would look on her if she didn't check in, but she didn't have to rely on one of us to do that, so, she still maintained the independence she wanted to have,” Carney said.

Carney discovered during a legal challenge against Commonwealth Senior Living that daily check-in logs were often left blank.

“There were 19 residents in this program and none of them were ever documented in that log book as found to be safe every day,” Carney said.

Commonwealth Senior Living admits its system failed Franklin. Two staff members involved no longer work there, and the daily check-in system is now electronic.

“The incident that occurred was the result of a series of unintentional human errors that revealed a gap in that daily check-in system in independent living,” Commonwealth Senior Living CEO Richard Brewer said.

Carney and her siblings are urging other families to enforce policies in independent living facilities. They're also calling on lawmakers to order more oversight.

“This has made us so outraged that we can't be quiet. We have to raise our voices to try to keep this from happening to someone else,” Carney said.

Franklin passed away last April. Her children are in the process of setting up a website to collect signatures and stories from other families who've had similar experiences with independent living facilities.