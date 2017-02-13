Northam Asking General Assembly to Allow Funding for IUD Program

A gubernatorial candidate is calling on Virginia’s General Assembly to allow funding to a birth control program.

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam (D) is proposing the state budget include $6 million dollars for a pilot program.

The program would be funded by federal money and would help low-income women gain access to intrauterine devices, (IUDs).

Northam also supports the program because in Colorado, a similar program saw an association with lower rates of unplanned pregnancies and abortions.

“It is disingenuous, and is offering inaccurate medical information to say that IUDs cause abortions and we need to stop shaming women,” Northam said.

"When you look at the population, 50 percent of people are opposed to abortion and their tax dollars would be going to these agents. So we elected to support the reversible long-term contraception," said 12th District Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (R).

Dunnavant, who is also an OBGYN, says she has concerns with using public dollars for IUDs, believing they can act as an "abortifacient." She argues that could mean a fertilized egg is blocked from implanting.

The senator believes a compromise would be to support a device like Nexplanon, which blocks ovulation.

Meanwhile, the Democratic candidate argues lawmakers need to stop interfering with women and their personal health care choices with their doctors.

The state senate may be voting to defund Planned Parenthood on Tuesday, February 14.