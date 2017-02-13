Albemarle County Gun Store Preparing to Close

After almost 30 years in business, a mom and pop gun store in Albemarle County is preparing to close its doors in about two weeks.

Owners of Woodbrook Sports and Pro Shop were planning to sell the store to an employee but they recently lost their lease and now have to close sooner than expected.

The business has been around for 28 years and is a place where frequent customers have made lifelong friendships.

"Knowledgeable people, fair price, it's all about the people, it's all about the service, it's all about friendships and everything you make and just made them over the years and these folks have taken great care of me over the years," said Chip Proffitt, a frequent customer.

Owners Kenny and Vicki Hale say they're marking everything in the store down for a quick sale as they prepare to close on March 1.