Tidewater Attorney Urging Charlottesville Not to Move Lee Statue

A group hoping to block the removal of a Confederate statue from a Charlottesville park is issuing a warning to the city.

Attorney Fred Taylor, who claims to represent "a number of individuals and organizations," is urging Charlottesville to not enforce councilors' decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from Lee Park.

Charlottesville City Council voted 3-2 last week to move the nearly 100-year-old statue out of the downtown park.

The Tidewater-area attorney sent a letter to Charlottesville Attorney Craig Brown Tuesday, February 7, in which he lays out state laws on the books that deal with memorials.

The commonwealth prohibits localities from removing memorials to war veterans, including Confederate Army soldiers. A judge ruled last year that the law only applies to monuments put up since 1998.

The statue of General Lee was presented to Charlottesville in 1924.

Taylor tells NBC29 they've, "not made a decision" concerning litigation against the city, and that his letter speaks for itself.

A Charlottesville official says the city has received Taylor’s letter, and will issue a response.