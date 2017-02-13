Officials Meet at UVA to Discuss Ways to Create Jobs for Central Va.

Central Virginia leaders met in Charlottesville to brainstorm ways to create jobs in the region.

GO Virginia Regional Council 9 met for the first time Monday, February 13, at the University of Virginia Research Park. The council is made up of 23 leaders representing public and private sectors.

“We have representatives from all over the region; from Fauquier and Rappahannock in the north, all the way to Albemarle and Fluvanna in the south," said Brian Cole-Leading.

Members include UVA President Teresa A. Sullivan, Piedmont Virginia Community College President Dr. Frank Friedman, and elected officials.

By getting these representatives together, leaders say the future of the central Virginia economy can better grasp where there is room for improvement in all areas. Members hope this will put the commonwealth back on top as far as economy goes.

This partnership is thanks to the GO Virginia Statewide Initiative and state funding that was just approved last year.

Future meetings are expected to be open to the public.