Historic Madison Co. Business Cancels Plans to Close

A Madison County company that has been making handcrafted furniture since 1830 is staying open for the foreseeable future.

E.A Clore Sons, Inc. says customers swamped the business with orders after the company announced last May that it planned to close.

Clore Sons said competition had been pushing the historic business to prepare to close its doors, and that it expected to stop all production work within a year.

The company still had plans to wind down and cease work as of September, but was still taking orders.

The craftsmen now say they have a roughly seven-month backlog of orders to build early-American style hardwood furniture. They say they will continue to take orders and the showroom will remain open in the county.

Owners tell NBC29 they plan to stay open "indefinitely" at this point.