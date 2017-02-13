TSA PreCheck Application Center Open for Appointments at CHO

People will be able to move through Charlottesville Albemarle Airport quickly with a new TSA program starting Monday.

The airport is hosting a TSAPrecheck program that will allow passengers to avoid all the traditional hassles of screening at an airport. The precheck screening is running Monday through Friday February 17.

"It's a convenience for the passengers in the program and for TSA it's an enhancement of security to pay attention to passengers we know less about," said Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson.

The TSAPreCheck enrollment station includes a classic background check and fingerprint scanning. Once approved, travelers are able to move through select expedited lanes within five minutes.

"You're allowed to leave on your shoes and your allowed to leave on your light outwear jacket. You're allowed to leave on your belt. You can leave your laptop in the carry-on case," said Farbstein.

Employees with TSA say that this program is needed at this airport with commercial flights growing.

The program does take walk-ins although employees recommend you sign up online in advance since they're expecting hundreds to sign up this week.