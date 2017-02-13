TSA PreCheck Application Center Open for Appointments at CHO

People will be able to move through Charlottesville Albemarle Airport quickly with a new TSA program starting Monday.
The airport is hosting a TSAPrecheck program that will allow passengers to avoid all the traditional hassles of screening at an airport. The precheck screening is running Monday through Friday February 17.
"It's a convenience for the passengers in the program and for TSA it's an enhancement of security to pay attention to passengers we know less about," said Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson.
The TSAPreCheck enrollment station includes a classic background check and fingerprint scanning. Once approved, travelers are able to move through select expedited lanes within five minutes.
"You're allowed to leave on your shoes and your allowed to leave on your light outwear jacket. You're allowed to leave on your belt. You can leave your laptop in the carry-on case," said Farbstein.
Employees with TSA say that this program is needed at this airport with commercial flights growing.
Press Release from Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Residents of Central Virginia will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA PreCheck application program at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) this week, where officials are hosting a temporary TSA PreCheck application center through Friday, February 17.
This application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck, an expedited screening program that allows travelers to keep on items such as their shoes, light outerwear and belts at the checkpoint. They can also keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 180 airports are participated in TSA PreCheck nationwide and 30 airlines participate in the program
How to enroll:
1. Make an appointment online and pre-enroll at www.identogo.com/tsa-precheck. It typically takes less than 10 minutes to pre-enroll.
2. To make an appointment, applicants should type in the location “Charlottesville, VA” and click on the search button to select the enrollment site for Charlottesville Albemarle Airport. Applicants can select an appointment time using the drop down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first open time available, but individuals can choose a different date and/or time using that drop-down menu.
3. Visit the temporary TSA PreCheck application center at the appointment time or as a walk-in at the application center which will be located in the airport lower level conference room between the rotunda and baggage claim area.
Temporary TSA PreCheck application center hours
Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.
Thursday and Friday from 7 to 11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m.
Individuals who are coming to the airport to enroll will be directed by signage to available parking. Please bring parking ticket to the temporary enrollment center for validation.
Required documentation and fees
Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. To view this list, you can visit the Universal Enroll website at http://universalenroll.dhs.gov/programs/precheck for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.
The application fee is $85 and is good for a five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. The submission of fingerprints is also required during the in-person enrollment session.
Once enrolled in TSA PreCheck Successful applicants will receive a known traveler number (KTN) via U.S. mail within a few weeks that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “known traveler number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN also can be added when booking reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.
To get additional information about TSA PreCheck, visit the frequently asked questions page on the TSA web site at www.tsa.gov/precheck/faq.