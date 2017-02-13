Madison County's Dre Twyman Signs with West Virginia State Football

Madison County High School student-athlete Dre Twyman had his ceremonial signing Monday morning with West Virginia State, where he will play football.

"It's a really special day, the first one in my family to go to college is a truly and honor to do that, says Twyman. "It's been a goal ever since I was young, me and my cousin Isiah always wanted to go to college and play a sport so it's been a while."

Twyman has been both a football and basketball standout at Madison.

He played wide receiver and defensive back for Madison this past season. As a receiver he caught 31 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. Twyman had 28 touchdowns for his career, including five kicks returned for touchdown.

Twyman will play wide receiver at West Virginia State for the rebuilding Yellow Jackets, who had a record of 3-8 last season.

On the basketball court, Twyman averages 15 points and nine rebounds for the Bull Run District champion Mountaineers.