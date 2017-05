Release from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA:



Charlottesville, VA - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is proud to announce their selection as the community’s No Kill Shelter by Miranda Lambert’s “Highway Vagabond” 2017 National Tour.



Miranda Lambert, through her nonprofit, MuttNation, is giving the CASPCA the opportunity on February 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., to set up in front of John Paul Johns Arena before Lambert’s concert. Concert-goers are encouraged to stop by the CASPCA tables on their way in to drop off cash donations or donations from the CASPCA’s Wish List in the “Little Red Wagons.”



At the same time, individuals can register to win a pair of gold circle seats, VIP club passes, a meet and greet with Miranda Lambert, a selected MuttNation product and a red wagon. Winners will be chosen by 7 p.m.



Items from the CASPCA Wish List include:

Fleece Blankets

Kuranda Beds

Canned Wet Food for Cats/Kittens (no seafood please!)

Canned Dog Food

Non-clumping or regular cat litter

Half-size aluminum steam pans

Carefresh shavings

6’ Dog Leashes

Easy-Walk Harnesses

Hard Rubber Chew Toys

Windfresh Laundry Detergent

Dish Soap

Paper Towel Rolls

Bleach

Latex Exam Gloves (all sizes)

Miranda Lambert, alongside her mother, founded the nonprofit MuttNation Foundation in 2009. This organization provides shelters across the country with funds for services such as spay/neuter, adoption drives and medical treatments, all in an effort to keep abandoned dogs off the streets and match homeless pups with new families. Some of their many initiatives include Mutts Across America: 50 States/50 Shelters, Redemption Ranch and Cause for the Paws, an annual event that has raised over $1.5 million. Learn more about MuttNation online by visiting their website at muttnationfoundation.com.