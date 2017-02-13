Charlottesville: Draft Ragged Mountain Trail Use Plan

Planned trails at Ragged Mountain are about to become a reality.
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation completed a draft trail use plan for the park following City Council's action from December.
Certain trails on the property will be marked for specific cyclist use and hiker use.
White and orange flags are on the proposed new trail areas for visitors to take a closer look.
"This is the final fine tuning of what exactly which trails get what use and where they go. We'll probably see minor changes to this plan based on comments to the public as they come out,” said Chris Gensic with Parks and Recreation.
A public walk is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4, for anyone interested in scouting the proposed trails. The hike will be at least three hours.
Release from Charlottesville:
Certain new trails within the property are proposed as hiker only, and other new trails as shared use. Orange flags have been placed upon the proposed new trail alignments for hiking only. White flags have been placed on the alignments for new shared use trails. These alignments are 'in draft form' and can be adjusted based upon comments received.
If you are visiting Ragged Mountain in the next several weeks and have thoughts or comments on these alignments, please e-mail Parks and Recreation at raggedmountain@charlottesville.org or call 434.970.3610. A map of the draft trail use plan is attached and available at www.charlottesville.org/raggedmountain.
A walk will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 9:00 a.m. for anyone interested in scouting the proposed trail alignments. Parks and Recreation staff will be available to answer questions, take comments and discuss the proposed trail alignments.
If you are interested in participating on March 4, please meet at the main parking area above the dam at Ragged Mountain.