Charlottesville: Draft Ragged Mountain Trail Use Plan

Planned trails at Ragged Mountain are about to become a reality.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation completed a draft trail use plan for the park following City Council's action from December.

Certain trails on the property will be marked for specific cyclist use and hiker use.

White and orange flags are on the proposed new trail areas for visitors to take a closer look.

"This is the final fine tuning of what exactly which trails get what use and where they go. We'll probably see minor changes to this plan based on comments to the public as they come out,” said Chris Gensic with Parks and Recreation.

A public walk is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4, for anyone interested in scouting the proposed trails. The hike will be at least three hours.