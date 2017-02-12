Charlottesville Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery

The University of Virginia is alerting students about a would-be robber on the loose.

The University sent a warning to students about the incident which happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Arlington Boulevard.

The victim tells police a man wearing a black plastic mask demanded his wallet and phone. But he didn't have those, so the attempted robber ran away toward the Barracks Road Shopping Center.

If you know anything about this, call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.