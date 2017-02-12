Charlottesville Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
If you know anything about this, call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
University of Virginia Alert:
Timely Warning
"Your Right to Know"
February, 12, 2017
Date and Time of Incident: 2/12/2017 at 9:03 PM
Report Type: Robbery
Reported Offense: An attempted robbery was reported to the Charlottesville Police Department on February 12, 2017 at 9:03 PM. The reported incident occurred on February 12, 2017 at approximately 9:00 PM, at the 2400 block of Arlington Blvd.
A citizen was approached from behind by a man wearing dark pants, a black hoodie, and a black plastic mask that covered the majority of his face. The suspect demanded the victim's wallet and phone. When the victim could not produce a wallet and/or phone the suspect fled on foot. The suspect was last seen running toward the Barracks Rd Shopping Center.
Appearance of suspect is reported to be:
Race:Unknown
Sex:Male
Height:Unknown
Weight:Unknown
Hair Color:Unknown
Eye Color:Unknown
Age:Unknown
Additional Description:Unknown