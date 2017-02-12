Democratic Candidate for Governor Holds Meet and Greet in Charlottesville

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam weighed in on Charlottesville City Council's decision to remove a monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Northam visited Charlottesville Sunday night to talk with voters about everything from the Affordable Care Act to jobs. The Democrat is seeking his party's nomination for governor.

Northam hosted a meet and greet with supporters at CitySpace. He's getting the backing of several city councilors over Charlottesville challenger Tom Perriello.

“He cares about the environment, he cares about business, he cares about us Virginians,” attendee Mary Buckle said.

Northam greeted an excited crowd of supporters; his focus was promoting economic equality. "If you talk to Virginians around the commonwealth that’s what they're asking for, they want a good job that can support their families, raise their children and live in a safe environment,” Northam said.

Charlottesville City Councilor Kristin Szakos says Northam's medical background enhances his ability to make jobs accessible.

"One of the things he talked about was Charlottesville and a lot of the tech and some of the biotechnology that’s coming to C’Ville is really promising for producing not only jobs in the commonwealth but also medical technology breakthroughs," Szakos said.

NBC29 asked Northam about several national and local issues, including Republican candidate for governor Corey Stewart coming to Charlottesville to protest the removal of the Lee statue.

"I think it’s something at a local level. It’s certainly not something that a gubernatorial candidate or a governor should get in the middle of,” Northam said.

"I completely appreciate his sensitivity to have that is a local decision and he didn't start making any judgment or any assessment on how we deliberate here in Charlottesville," Councilor Kathy Galvin said.

As for President Donald Trump's immigration ban, Northam calls it un-American.

"It was done chaotically, it was done impulsively and it was really done turning our backs as a country on what made our country great and that is immigrants,” Northam said.

Northam says he's prepared for a competitive race against Tom Perriello for the Democratic nomination. Northam plans to continue making stops around the commonwealth to rally support.