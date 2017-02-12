Virginia Tech Upsets #12 UVa 80-78 in Double Overtime

Virginia Tech Upsets #12 UVa 80-78 in Double OvertimePosted: Updated:
Seth Allen scored 20 points for Tech, and hit the game-winning shot in overtime
The Virginia Tech fans stormed the court following the victory
A potential go-ahead basket by London Perrantes got stuck on the rim late in the first overtime
London Perrantes could only smile in disbelief after his shot got stuck on top of the rim in overtime
The senior point guard scored a game-high 22 points for UVa
Virginia Tech Upsets #12 UVa 80-78 in Double OvertimeMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.