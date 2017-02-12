Virginia Tech Upsets #12 UVa 80-78 in Double Overtime

London Perrantes could only smile in disbelief after his shot got stuck on top of the rim in overtime

A potential go-ahead basket by London Perrantes got stuck on the rim late in the first overtime

Seth Allen hit a jumper in the lane with 3.1 remaining in double overtime, and the Virginia Tech men's basketball team upset #12 Virginia 80-78 on Sunday night.

Hokies fans stormed the court following just the second-ever double overtime game between the two schools, and the first in more than 40 years (Feb. 25,1976; UVa 75-73 win in Charlottesville).

The Cavaliers ended the first half on a 13-0 run to go up 37-23 at the break on Sunday, but struggles in the second half led to their third loss in the last five games.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "We missed a couple of bunnies. We tried to draw a foul. They made a few plays. They attacked a little more, got aggressive. Good teams are going to emerge, or they're gonna make those runs, and you just try to be ready for them. We didn't shoot it quite as well. We guarded for a while in the 2nd half, and then it just kind of became a back-and-forth game, and we had trouble finishing some big buckets."

"We didn't shoot the free throws very well," adds junior forward Isaiah Wilkins. "I think we kind of shot ourselves in the foot, there, but it's a battle, man."

London Perrantes had a chance to give his team the lead with 0:21 remaining in the first OT, but his lay-up attempt stuck on the back of the rim, which resulted in a jump ball, and possession for Virginia Tech.

"I think that was a crucial play," says Perrantes. "Something that would only happen to us in here. It happens, I guess. I don't know if it happens that often."

Perrantes scored a game-high 22 points for UVa, while Allen led Tech with 20 points off the bench.

The Hokies (17-7, 6-6 ACC) will be back in action on Tuesday at Pitt.

Virginia (18-6, 8-4 ACC) will host #18 Duke on Wednesday.