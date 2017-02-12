SPCA: Season to Spay or Neuter Your Pets is Now

With warmer weather on the way, the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA says now is the season to spay or neuter your pets.

The shelter says the procedure could benefit your four-legged friends medically and save you some cash in the long run.

The SPCA says animals breed more during the warmer months. Spaying or neutering your pets is a way to help keep animals out of local shelters.

The SPCA says spaying and neutering is important on a population level as well as an individual level. It says across the country, the top reason animals get euthanized in shelters is because of overpopulation.

Getting this procedure can also improve your pet's health and save you money when it comes to pet care.

"Spaying and neutering can completely eliminate some life-threatening conditions like testicular cancer, pyometra, which is a condition where the uterus is filled with pus and usually requires emergency surgery. It can also reduce the chances of mammary cancer,” Rebecca Blackburn at CASPCA said.

The SPCA says the procedure can also reduce aggressive behavior and prevent your pets from roaming.

The base cost at the CASPCA for spaying and neutering starts at $120 for dogs and $75 for cats.

With public assistance, the costs are cut in half.