Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport to Host PreCheck Application Program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is helping passengers move quickly through security. This week, the airport is hosting a TSA PreCheck application program.

Enrolling in the program allows travelers to leave on their shoes, not have to remove laptops from bags, and move through select airport screening lanes.

The application center will be open in the lower level conference room of the airport through Friday.

