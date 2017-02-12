Filmmaker Shines Light on History of Blacks in Albemarle Co. Schools

A filmmaker is shining a light on the history of education for African-Americans in Albemarle County. He previewed the film for an audience at the Ivy Creek Educational Building Sunday afternoon.

The film “Albemarle's Black Classrooms" by Lorenzo Dickerson explores education for African-Americans in the county from 1910 to present day.

Dickerson has lived his whole life in Albemarle County and says he's fascinated by the education system.

The film goes into detail on Dickerson calls flaws in the Albemarle County school system over the past century.

At Sunday's preview, Dickerson discussed his film making process and showed clips and photography used in the documentary.

He specifically focused on historical buildings used for teaching in the early 1900s that are still up, although many in poor condition.

“Understanding the history of African-Americans in Albemarle County but also the physical buildings themselves, a lot of times some of the buildings are still standing and being used today but we're not teaching the history behind the building,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson hopes his film makes the public pay attention to the county's history with African-American students, especially right now during Black History Month.

Dickerson's film premieres at the Jefferson School on Feb. 25. There are only a handful of tickets still available.