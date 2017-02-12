Albemarle County House Fire Under Investigation

Press Release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue:

Structure Fire - 2218 Montalcino Way

Albemarle County Fire Rescue stations responded for a structure fire involving a residence at the above address at 6:37 pm on February 11, 2017. The first fire engine arrived 7 minutes after dispatch and encountered smoke inside the home.

The fire was found in the second story bathroom and attic above. Crews quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread beyond the bathroom.

There were no injuries to firefighters or the building occupants. The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office estimates the fire related damage to be $5,000.00.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Any additional questions or requests for information can be directed to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue encourages you to maintain and clean your ventilation system components, to include HVAC Systems and bathroom fans.

Please follow us on Facebook @ACFireRescue and Twitter! @AlbFireRescue.