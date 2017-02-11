Habitat for Humanity Finishes New Martin Street Home for Family

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville dedicated its first home of 2017 Saturday to the Hassan family.

The Locust Grove neighborhood came out Saturday to welcome the Hassan family into their new home with open arms.

Charlottesville City Councilor Kristin Szakos was there.

"Every Habitat family puts in hours of volunteer time, some of that is helping other families, some of that is working on various projects such as building their own house,” Szakos said.

The home on Martin Street took about seven months of construction and more than 700 volunteers. Project manager David Schmidt says seeing the final product is worth the sweat.

"It's not really about us and what I've been able to do, but that we're able to give this to a family that's super excited, it’s just so wonderful to see the conclusion,” Schmidt said.

This home dedication kick starts Habitat for Humanity's work to bring more affordable housing to Charlottesville.

"It enhances not only the lives of our partner families but the communities themselves that are no longer segregated by age or race or income, these are communities for everybody,” CEO Dan Rosensweig said.

The father of the Hassan family, Kassim Hassan, left Somalia when he was young.

When he was too young to remember his family had to leave Somalia, so he spent 14 years in a refugee camp in Kenya,” Rosensweig said.

Walking around the house he was all smiles. Habitat says it can't think of a more deserving family.

"He’s a father of five children. I come from a large family, that's a major demand to maintain the big family. I mean come on, he's done his time, and I give him a lot of credit,” Habitat advocate Juan Melendez said.

The family will move into the house next month. Habitat for Humanity plans to build at least another 20 homes in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area this year.