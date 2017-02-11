Quantcast

Saturday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights

Conference 36 Finals:

R.E. Lee 83, East Rockingham 77                                  Darius George 25 points

Conference 35 Semifinals:

Madison County 77, Clarke County 61       Isiah Smith and Kobi Alexander 17 points each

