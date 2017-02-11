Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce Pres. Retires

The president of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce is stepping down.

Linda Hershey started working as a part-time administrative assistant for the organization 15 years ago. She's spent the last eight years as president.

Hershey says she's proud of the leadership Greater Augusta Program, the Academic Achievers Program, and winning the governor's food bowl challenge two years in a row.

"What I am most proud of is cultivating not only members, but cultivating the relationships with our members to help them grow their businesses," Hershey said.

Hershey plans to leave sometime in June after the chamber finds her replacement.

She intends to stay engaged in the community but have more of what she calls fun time with golf and travel.