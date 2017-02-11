Dueling Protests Over Planned Parenthood Funding Take Part in Albe. Co.

Dueling protests over federal funding for Planned Parenthood brought out hundreds of demonstrators in Albemarle County Saturday.

Albemarle County was one of more than 200 places across the country that had a protest outside Planned Parenthood locations.

A counter protest to support funding the organization was held just up the street.

"Taxpayers shouldn't be funding abortion," Delia Laux said.

On the side of Hydraulic Road in front of Planned Parenthood, Laux organized the protest against the federal funding of it.

"They do not have mammograms. They do not provide prenatal care. They do not provide pediatric care so it is not a comprehensive health care for women," Laux said. “Planned Parenthood will say 'we're not using that money for abortion.' 'We're using it for other services.' The fact is money is fungible."

Laux says a compromise is unlikely.

"Do I think this can ever be rectified? Maybe never, but it can at least be taken out of the hands of the federal government," Laux said.

A three minute drive down the road, it was a very different scene.

Planned Parenthood supporters, including Kelsey Robinson, rallied outside 5th District Rep. Tom Garrett's (R) office.

"In a democracy, healthcare should be federally funded to a large degree and it's wrong to think that women's health isn't health care," Robinson said.

Robinson says she and many pro-choice voters can't understand the reasoning coming from the other side.

"I think the issue comes from misunderstanding. A lot of the issues from the election come from misunderstanding," Robinson said.

She hopes both sides can soon find a peaceful resolution.

"If you're on an opposing side and you look at the other side, I think you will find common ground. I think the trick is to just look at what these opposing sides that you're against say," Robinson said.

NBC29 reached out to Planned Parenthood for a comment and did not get a response.

Both groups say they will continue to rally for their causes as long as the opposing side continues to push against them.