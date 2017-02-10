Quantcast

Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Albemarle Crushes CHS to win the Jefferson District Tournament Championship Albemarle Crushes CHS to win the Jefferson District Tournament Championship
The Louisa County HS Girls Basketball Team Wins the Jefferson District Tournament Championship The Louisa County HS Girls Basketball Team Wins the Jefferson District Tournament Championship

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jefferson District Tournament Finals
Louisa County 63, Western Albemarle 46     Tyi Skinner 25 points

Conference 28 Quarterfinals
William Monroe 36, Warren County 34          Sam Brunelle 15 points

Conference 36 Semifinals
Wilson Memorial 69, Stuarts Draft 63             Sarah Sondrol 23 points
East Rockingham 67, R.E. Lee 33

St. Catherine's 66, STAB 65                         Bri Tinsley 30 points

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jefferson District Tournament Finals
Albemarle 81, Charlottesville 53                     Austin Katstra 21 points

Conference 28 Quarterfinals
William Monroe 101, Skyline 61

STAB 60, St. Christopher's 66                      

