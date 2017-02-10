Virginia Women's Lacrosse Hosts Elon to Open Season

The Virginia women's lacrosse team will open its season this Saturday at home against Elon.

Face off is set for 1:00 p.m. from Klockner Stadium.

UVa is ranked 13th in the Cascade/Inside Lacrosse Media Poll, 14th in the IWLCA Coaches Poll, and was picked to finish in a tie for 5th in the ACC Preseason Poll.

Virginia returns eight starters from last year's team, including defender Maggie Preas, who's been voted preseason All-ACC.

The Cavaliers' top two scorers from last season are both back.

Junior Kasey Behr led the team with 38 goals last year, while senior Posey Vallis was second with 35 goals.

"Our offense, there's definitely a lot more movement and a lot more cut-throughs and it's not just depending on one person, we're depending on our team so we're all going to work together and hopefully succeed," says Behr.

Preas says, "Over the past four weeks and even fall ball we've really seen us grow as a team and I think we can definitely reach our potential and I'm expecting more than we've done in the past.

"Really mostly they're very motivated and working hard, says head coach Julie Myers. "They're asking questions and really they're putting that information back into their game and getting better every day."