Top-Ranked 'Hoos Host No. 6 Florida Saturday

The top-ranked Virginia men's tennis team will play its first home match of the season against No. 6 Florida Saturday at 5:00 p.m. from the Boar's Head Sports Club.

Virginia is 2-0 in its last two meetings against Gators, which includes a 4-0 victory in the quarterfinals of the 2016 NCAA Championship.

The defending national champion Cavaliers opened the season by picking up wins on the road against Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Louisville.

Florida will be the third team from the SEC Virginia's faced.

UVa head coach Brian Boland says this year's schedule is one of the toughest the Cavaliers have ever seen.

"Its [Virginia] a veteran team and they have a lot of experience, and we need to play against the best," says Boland. "That's going to be something that we're facing all year long. This will certainly prepare us for what is a tough ACC schedule, but right now we got to play one match at a time. We're playing our third SEC team already. That says a lot because its undoubtedly one of the best conferences in the country."

"This is a top ten team," says Luca Corinteli. "They're going to be really good all year, so just another test for us to be prepared, and to know what the level is at, and you got a couple of guys in the lineup who maybe haven't played against Florida, like Carl [Soderlund], so its going to be a good test for him and we're all excited."