Volunteers Sort Shoes for Salvation Army in Charlottesville

Thousands of people in central Virginia will be getting new shoes in the cold weather thanks to the Salvation Army in Charlottesville.

Volunteers spent Friday afternoon sorting thousands of pairs of shoes to make sure that in this cold out here, homeless people or families in need can keep their feet warm and safe.

“It's a really great feeling, we've done this annually for over 25 years at this point, and you can really get an uptick, you can feel how the economy is and you can feel how the public sentiment is at the time,” said Dr. Bryan Snyder, the organizer.

The volunteers don't have totals for this year's drive yet, but organizers say they already have thousands.

On average the Salvation Army hands out 5,000 pairs of shoes each year.

  Reported by Nora Neus

