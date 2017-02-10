General Assembly Rejects Reappointment of Inspector General Jennings

Virginia's top government watchdog official is out of a job.

Friday, February 10, state lawmakers did not approve the reappointment of Inspector General June Jennings.

58th District Delegate Rob Bell (R) led the charge in Richmond to see a new leader take over the Inspector General's Office. The delegate says Jennings' investigation into the death of Jamycheal Mitchell at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail fell short.

"Obviously something went wrong. I mean, someone died in our care at the jail. He wasted away in front of everybody and died," Bell said of the mentally ill inmate.

The delegate argues Jennings never got to the heart of possible mistakes at the hands of jail officials or the independent contractor providing health care services to the facility.

"You need a particular kind of person to be inspector general. You're supposed to be an outside person, relentless, dogged, fight for the truth, don't matter who you make angry, don't matter whose toes you step on," said Bell.

“I wasn't satisfied with the results of that investigation. Delegate Bell wasn't satisfied with the results of that investigation. I had a very frank conversation with Ms. Jennings and she knows that I wasn't satisfied. But candidly, her resources are limited and her statutory authority is limited," said 25th District Senator R. Creigh Deeds (D).

Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe is unhappy legislators pushed out his pick for inspector general.

However, Del. Bell argues, "This is a life or death position, and we thought that the governor could find somebody that could do a better job."

Sen. Deeds is working to change limitations Jennings and other government watchdog agents may face.

"What we tried to do this year was provide resources and authority, more clearly, to the Board of Corrections because that's where the authority rests today. They just don't have any investigators that work for them," said the senator.

However, proposed pay raises for state workers cuts into any new funds for resources for other agencies.

I'm hopeful that as long as that bill is alive, we will have an opportunity to address this issue, at some later point," Deeds said.

The General Assembly only has a couple weeks left of session, so it is likely Gov. McAuliffe names a successor who then serves as the interim leader until a confirmation vote next year.

A spokesman for the governor believes the lawmakers' vote was politically-motivated. McAuliffe has implied it also had sexist undertones. On Friday the communications director for McAuliffe says the search is now underway for a new IG. He directed NBC29 to the statement from the governor below released earlier this week: