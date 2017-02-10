Pay for Success Lab Hosts Second Annual Pay for Success Seminar

State leaders are teaming up to find out how they can change the lives of low-income families across Virginia.

Hundreds gathered at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business on Friday for the Second Annual Pay for Success seminar.

Pay for Success is a field of public policy that focuses on paying for the outcome of a community program rather than the program itself. Leaders discussed ways to combat "at risk issues" like poverty, health, and education.

"I think a lot of the work and a lot of the innovation happens when you understand the issues, and many of these issues are local issues," said Mary Margaret Frank of Darden School of Business.

Leaders will take the ideas formed at the seminar back to their state and local offices to apply their ideas and the seminar's method in their communities.